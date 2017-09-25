 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO set for 2018

Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO set for 2018

The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017.

Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

DUBAI
Reuters

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told bond investors during a presentation on Monday that the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi state oil giant Aramco will proceed as planned in 2018, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Aramco has previously said the listing remained "on track" after a report that the oil company was preparing contingency plans for a possible delay into 2019.

Saudi Arabia held the global investor call in preparation for a potential third international bond issuance, having issued a $17.5-billion international bond last year and a $9-billion sukuk in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Saudi authorities aim to list up to 5 percent of the world's largest oil producer on the stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and one or more international markets in an IPO that could raise $100-billion.

The listing and bond issuance are both part of a massive economic reform effort to diversify the kingdom's sources of state revenues amid protracted low oil prices, which have caused large budget deficits.

Saudi Arabia also plans to introduce of a value-added tax (VAT), which Jadaan said the government is ready to implement as scheduled at the start of 2018.

Details of the Citizen's Account, a household allowance scheme intended to reduce the impact of austerity policies on low and middle-income Saudi families, would be announced in the coming weeks, he said.

Video: How oil sands technology has changed in 50 years (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.