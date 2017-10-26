Suncor earnings surge as oil demand edges higher

Suncor Energy Inc.'s third-quarter earnings surged Wednesday, propelled by higher crude prices and big gains from its refineries, which churned out record volumes of gasoline and other products.

Suncor said after markets closed that net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $1.3-billion, or 78 cents per share, up from $392-million or 24 cents in the year-ago period.

Crude prices have edged higher as strong demand chips away at swollen global inventories, and production in the United States shows signs of ebbing after years of torrid growth.

In a bullish signal for the industry, Suncor said its refineries processed a record amount of crude in the quarter. The plants processed a record 466,800 barrels of oil per day, up from 465,600 barrels in the year-ago period. That led to record retail and wholesale sales volumes in Canada, it said.

The Calgary-based company also finished major maintenance at its steam-driven Firebag project and at the Syncrude Canada Ltd. mining and upgrading complex, where damage from a fire has hampered production in recent months.

Suncor said its share of production at Syncrude was 159,100 barrels per day, from 183,800 barrels, the result of outages and maintenance earlier in the year.

As a result, costs at the plant rose to $35 per barrel, from $27.65. But company-wide cash costs per barrel were $21.60 per barrel, down from $22.15 last year as production rose.

Total output increased to 739,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from 728,100 boe/d last year. Funds flow from operations was $2.8-billion versus $2.02-billion last year.

Suncor made no mention of its dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills, the $17-billion oil-sands mine under construction in northern Alberta. Total has cut off funding for the development over cost pressures. Teck Resources Ltd. is the project's third partner.

Suncor maintained its production and spending targets for the year.

