TransCanada posts third-quarter profit

TransCanada Corp on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, when the pipeline operator took an after-tax goodwill impairment charge of $656-million.
The Calgary-based company's net income attributable to shareholders was $612-million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $135-million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell to $3.24-billion from $3.63-billion.
