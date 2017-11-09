TransCanada posts third-quarter profit

TransCanada Corp on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, when the pipeline operator took an after-tax goodwill impairment charge of $656-million.

The Calgary-based company's net income attributable to shareholders was $612-million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $135-million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $3.24-billion from $3.63-billion.