TransCanada seeks halt to federal review of Energy East pipeline

ENERGY AND RESOURCES

TransCanada Corp. is seeking to halt a federal review of its $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline, raising the possibility the project could get scrapped.

TODD KOROL/REUTERS

Jeff Lewis
Calgary

TransCanada late on Thursday asked the National Energy Board for a 30-day suspension to study possible impacts of the regulator's move to examine whether the project and a related pipeline fit with Canada's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

Last month, the regulator said it would examine how construction of the contentious pipeline would affect GHGs from the production of the crude flowing through it.

The broadened scope would also look at how government climate-change policies impacted the commercial viability of the mega-project.

In a statement, TransCanada said it needs time to study how those changes will impact the cost, schedule and viability of the two pipelines.

"Should TransCanada decide not to proceed with the projects after a thorough review of the impact of the NEB's amendments, the carrying value of its investment in the projects as well as its ability to recover development costs incurred to date would be negatively impacted," the company said.

The move to suspend the regulatory review could signal the death knell for a project that has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists and some municipalities along the cross-Canada route.

Energy East would ship up to 1.1 million barrels per day from Alberta to the Atlantic Coast, with much of the crude bound for export markets.

About the Author
Jeff Lewis
Reporter

Jeff Lewis is a reporter specializing in energy coverage for The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, based in Calgary. Previously, he was a reporter with the Financial Post, writing news and features about Canada’s oil industry. His work has taken him to Norway and the Canadian Arctic. More

