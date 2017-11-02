U.S. makes final finding on Canadian softwood imports, sets duties

The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed final tariffs averaging 20.83 per cent against Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the United States.

The weighted average tariffs levied by the Trump administration consist of 14.25 per cent for countervailing duties and 6.58 per cent for anti-dumping levies. The preliminary tariffs had totalled 26.75 per cent.

"While I am disappointed that a negotiated agreement could not be made between domestic and Canadian softwood producers, the United States is committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Thursday. "This decision is based on a full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process that defends American workers and businesses from unfair trade practices."

The Canadian government and forestry industry, however, say that the flow of lumber from Canada into the United States should be embraced and not feared by Americans.

"The U.S. Department of Commerce's decision on punitive countervailing and anti-dumping duties against Canada's softwood lumber producers is unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling," said a joint release issued by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

"We urge the U.S. Administration to rescind these duties, which harm workers and communities in Canada. These duties are a tax on American middle-class families too, whose homes, renovations and repairs will only be more expensive. Further, it is clear the tariffs are worsening the lumber supply problem in the United States and forcing U.S. home builders to look overseas to meet their demand for lumber."

The 2006 softwood lumber agreement between Canada and the United States expired in October, 2015. A group led by the U.S. Lumber Coalition began flexing its muscles in November, 2016, after the expiration of a one-year litigation moratorium, petitioning the Commerce Department to impose preliminary countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian lumber shipments into the United States. That move turned out to be successful in 2017, with the Commerce Department deciding to penalize Canadian producers, first with countervailing duties starting on April 28 and then anti-dumping duties beginning on June 30.

Lumber shipments are not part of North American free-trade agreement, though the long-running softwood fight factors into one of the most controversial elements of the bilateral agreement – NAFTA's Chapter 19, which sets up trade panels to settle disputes.

Last week, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. chief executive officer Ted Seraphim said the lack of progress in renegotiating NAFTA paints a gloomy outlook for reaching a separate softwood deal any time soon. He also said the U.S. lumber lobby is unwilling to compromise in the Canada-U.S. softwood dispute, a stand that points to a long impasse in the trade battle.

One source with knowledge of the softwood discussions said the impediment to a deal was the U.S. lumber industry, which appeared to prefer hitting Canada with tariffs than agreeing to a negotiated settlement.

Early in his tenure as Commerce Secretary, Mr. Ross proposed a deal based on stumpage fees, in which Canada would agree to a market mechanism for calculating what companies would pay to fell timber, the source said. But Mr. Ross swiftly dropped the idea after speaking with U.S. industry.

Instead, negotiations focused on a market-share arrangement, in which Canada would agree to cap its softwood sales to the United States at a specific quota. The two sides were close to an agreement over the summer. Under that arrangement, the source said, the Canadian quota would have been a little more than 30 per cent of U.S. market share to start, falling to slightly less than 30 per cent over five years, then holding steady for another five.

The talks, however, deadlocked over whether Canada would be able to exceed its cap in the event U.S. companies could not produce enough to meet the rest of the demand. Canada argued that such a "hot-market provision" would be better for the U.S. than importing the extra wood from Russia and Germany. But the U.S. would not budge.

Zoltan van Heyningen, executive director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition, denied that the American industry was the barrier to a deal. The real problem, he insisted, was that Canadian sector could not agree on a common position, with some companies favouring a market-share deal and others preferring an export tax.

"Such a claim by Canada would be ridiculous after all the efforts we and our government have put into realizing an agreement, and the inability of the Canadian industry to have a unified position on any agreement to this day," he wrote in an e-mail.