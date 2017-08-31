Weeks of pain ahead for motorists as gas prices jump on Harvey’s wrath: analysts

Gas prices continued their sharp rise Thursday, while analysts warned of at least two weeks of sustained high prices for consumers – with effects hitting the petroleum market for months thereafter – as tropical storm Harvey continues to force the shutdown of key U.S. petroleum infrastructure.

Colonial Pipeline Co. has shut down main lines that provide a key fuel link between Texas and the U.S. east coast market, which influences prices in eastern Canada.

"Until we get a better idea of when the infrastructure and logistics can be re-established … we're likely to see prices remain very high" for at least two weeks, said Dan McTeague, an analyst with market-tracker GasBuddy.com, in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

By Saturday, he said gas prices in Toronto and southern Ontario will be up at least 17 or 18 cents total since the first indications last week that Harvey would cause major flooding in the Houston area. Western Canada could see total increases by then of 10 cents a litre, he said.

Petroleum analyst Roger McKnight of En-Pro International Inc. said the long-tail of prices increases could last three months or more as Gulf Coast facilities undergo repairs.

Harvey, which brought record flooding to the U.S. oil heartland of Texas and killed at least 35 people, has paralysed at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, according to company reports and Reuters estimates.

Colonial Pipeline said it would shut its main diesel, jet fuel and gasoline lines because of outages at its supply points.

Traders from Europe to Asia were scrambling to fix fuel cargoes to the United States, with price reporting agency Argus registering a record monthly trade volume of European gasoline barges.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Stifel said infrastructure outages could last several months, although it was difficult to estimate the exact damage.

With files from Reuters

Story continues below advertisement