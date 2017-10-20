Little need for ‘urgency’ on rates as inflation still tame, analysts say

A hurricane-related surge in gasoline prices helped send Canada's inflation rate to a five-month high in September, in a key economic release that comes just days before the Bank of Canada's next interest-rate decision.

Another release, though, showed that higher pump prices weren't enough to keep Canada's retails sales from a surprise decline in August.

Statistics Canada reported that Canada's consumer price index was up 1.6 per cent year over year in September, up from August's 1.4 per cent. It was the third straight month that the country's year-over-year inflation rate has risen, after sinking to a 20-month low of 1 per cent in June. Inflation has now returned levels last seen in April.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest evidence of a rising inflation trend comes as the Bank of Canada's top brass prepares for a rate decision next Wednesday, its first since the two consecutive rate increases it announced in July and September. The central bank has been anticipating a pick-up in inflation in light of Canada's brisk economic pace this year – and, indeed, used that argument as part of its justification for its rate hikes. But the inflation rate remains well below the bank's target of 2 per cent, which serves as its formal guide for rate policy.

And there was little pick-up in the Bank of Canada's three preferred measures for so-called "core inflation" – gauging broad underlying price pressures in the economy, after filtering out temporary blips and isolated pockets of price volatility. On average, the three core readings came in at 1.6 per cent; two of the three measures held steady, while one edged up 0.1 percentage point.

The key driver of the overall inflation rate in September was gasoline – historically one of the most volatile components of CPI. Pump prices jumped 5.9 per cent month over month, on top of a 2.9-per-cent rise in August; both months reflected the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which forced the temporary shutdown of about one-quarter of U.S. refining capacity in late August and into September, straining North American fuel supplies. On a year-over-year basis, gasoline prices were up 14 per cent.

Excluding gasoline, the annual inflation rate would have been a much more modest 1.1 per cent in September, unchanged from July and August, Statscan said.

"Outside of energy prices, inflation made little progress in September," said Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist James Marple in a research note. "With inflation still showing some signs of softness, there is little need for urgency on the monetary policy front."

Economists suggested that the rise in the Canadian dollar – which is up more than 7 per cent against its U.S. counterpart since early June, when the Bank of Canada started hinting at pending rate increases – may be cooling inflation, as it dampens the cost of imports.

At the same time as the inflation report, Statistics Canada also released retail sales numbers for August, which showed a disappointing decline of 0.3 per cent month over month, reversing much of July's 0.4-per-cent gain. And that drop came despite higher prices for retail goods, particularly gasoline; on a volume basis, excluding the impact of price changes, retail sales slumped 0.7 per cent in the month.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gas-station sales were up 3.1 per cent month over month, largely due to the rise in pump prices. Sales in the auto sector rose 0.7 per cent. But food and beverage sales fell 2.5 per cent, snapping four straight months of increases.

As well, Statscan noted that retail segments tied to housing investment also showed declines, with the building materials and gardening equipment/supplies down 1.9 per cent, while home furnishings fell 2.4 per cent. The declines may be a symptom of the recent slowing of the red-hot housing market in Toronto and surrounding regions.

"While the retail dip doesn't destroy the bigger picture of consumer strength, it reinforces the theme that overall growth is now set to cool after a strong run," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, in a research note. He suggested that the latest evidence of slowing should be enough to keep the Bank of Canada on hold in next week's rate decision.

"We continue to look for GDP [growth] to ease to around a 2 per cent annual rate in the third quarter [from 4.5 per cent in the second quarter], and for the Bank of Canada to now stand aside for the remainder of this year to reassess," Mr. Porter said.