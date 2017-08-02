Qatar Airways reverses decision to buy into American Airlines

Qatar Airways will not proceed with its proposed financial investment in American Airlines, reversing an earlier decision to build a stake of up to 4.75 per cent in the U.S. carrier, the state-owned airline said in a statement.
"Further review of the proposed financial investment, taking into account the latest public disclosure of American Airlines, has demonstrated that the investment no longer meets our objectives," Qatar Airways said.
