EU air safety body urges halt on use of Kobe Steel products

The European Aviation Safety Agency has recommended that companies suspend use of Kobe Steel products when possible.

The recommendation on the agency's website follows the company's admission that it has faked inspections data on products sold to hundreds of companies.

The agency said companies should thoroughly review their supply chains to identify what Kobe Steel products they may have used. It said the directive did not indicate an "unsafe condition" requiring further immediate action.

Kobe Steel is a major supplier of many metal products used in aircraft, trains, vehicles and other equipment. Company officials say the company is still trying to determine the full extent of the problem.

The metals and equipment maker said late Tuesday that it would "sincerely co-operate" with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.