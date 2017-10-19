Nissan suspends car production in Japan in wake of inspection scandal

Nissan said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants.
The company's chief executive Hiroto Saikawa added that the suspension of its operations and improvement of the checks process was expected to take at least two weeks.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨