Austria’s Signa makes $3.5-billion bid for HBC’s Kaufhof chain: report

Signa Holding, the Austrian property and retail group that owns German department store chain Karstadt, has made a 3 billion euro ($3.5-billion) offer to acquire Hudson's Bay Co's German peer Kaufhof, people familiar with the matter said.

The bid comes one week after Hudson's Bay demonstrated a willingness to consider a sale of some assets, agreeing to sell its flagship Lord & Taylor building in New York for $850-million to WeWork Cos.

Signa submitted the fully financed bid this week, the sources said on Wednesday. They said it expects Toronto-based Hudson's Bay, which has been reluctant so far to engage in negotiations to sell Kaufhof, to respond to the offer by the middle of November.

Story continues below advertisement

At a valuation of €3-billion including debt, Signa's bid values Kaufhof's real estate at €2.63-billion, the sources said. Signa has offered to assume all of Kaufhof's liabilities, including a 1.34 billion euro real estate loan by German bank LBBW, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the offer is confidential. Hudson's Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Signa declined to comment.

Signa tried to buy Kaufhof in 2015, but Hudson's Bay outbid it by paying €2.5-billion including debt for the German chain and its Belgian subsidiary. Since then, Kaufhof's finances have deteriorated, to the point where vendors are finding it more difficult to find trade credit insurance to make shipments.