 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bank of England's Carney expands influence with two new global roles

Bank of England's Carney expands influence with two new global roles

Huw Jones
LONDON
Reuters

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is widening his influence by becoming chair of two global central bank groups which monitor risks from the economy and financial system.

Carney will chair the Global Economy Meeting (GEM), part of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which is made up of 30 central banks and monitors the global economy and financial system.

The 52-year-old Canadian, who has been Bank of England Governor since 2013, will also chair the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC), which prepares proposals for GEM.

Story continues below advertisement

GEM flags risks to governments from the economy, and oversees work by other BIS panels on standards for market infrastructure, payments and markets.

He starts in December, when Augustin Carstens, who currently chairs both bodies, becomes general manager of the BIS.

Carney already chairs the Financial Stability Board at the BIS in Basel. The FSB coordinates new regulation for banks, insurers and asset managers introduced since the financial crisis that began a decade ago.

Video: View of NAFTA from a Canadian auto-parts plant in Mexico (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.