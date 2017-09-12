 Skip to main content

DowDuPont alters post-merger breakup plan

A DuPont logo is pictured on the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Du Pont de Nemours International SA building in Grand-Saconnex near Geneva in this August 4, 2009 file photo.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Reuters

DowDuPont, which was formed when chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont merged, is making changes to its initial plans of splitting the company into three units, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the new plan the company will shift its water, automotive systems, pharma and food and some other businesses from the material science division to the specialty products division, the company said.

The restructuring will move about $8-billion in annual revenues to the specialty products division.

Dow Chemical and DuPont successfully completed their planned $130-billion merger to form DowDuPont earlier this month.

