Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in profit

HSBC on Monday signalled its pivot to Asia was paying rich dividends as quarterly profits leapt five-fold, laying a foundation for its new leadership to plan for growth after a tough period of post-crisis restructuring.

HSBC earlier this month chose veteran John Flint as its next chief executive, with its newly arrived chairman promoting an insider to drive revenue growth. Flint will take over as CEO in February 2018.

With Flint, who spent much of his early career in Asia, and regional veteran Chairman Mark Tucker at the helm, analysts expect the London-based bank's shift toward its second home market of Asia to accelerate.

HSBC has been able to grow its revenue again following a period of wider restructuring after the 2008 global financial crisis, that included scaling back its empire and shifting its focus eastwards.

"We've got good momentum, we're seeing good investor appetite for new business coming through not only in Hong Kong but further afield in Asia," Group Finance Director Iain Mackay told Reuters.

Pretax profit was $4.6-billion (3.50 billion pounds) in the September quarter, up from $843-million in the same period a year ago, HSBC said in a stock exchange filing. The profit was roughly in-line with analyst estimates of $4.7-billion.

The year-ago profit was significantly impacted by a one-off loss of $1.7-billion from the sale of its Brazilian unit, and adverse foreign currency movements.

Reported pretax profit for the Asia operations rose 10 per cent during the third quarter to $4-billion.

"Our international network continued to deliver strong growth ... and our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong," HSBC Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in the statement.

HSBC saw return on equity, a key measure of profitability, almost double to 8.2 per cent in the first nine months of the year but it did not give a timeframe for achieving its long-term goal of 10 per cent.

"We won't achieve 10 per cent by the end of 2017, but we are heading in the right direction," Mackay said.

PEARL RIVER PIVOT

HSBC has been able to boost its capital buffer despite rolling out share buybacks, the latest of up to $2-billion in July, and sustaining dividends, showing it is ahead on its turnaround strategy that includes expanding in Asia.

The bank makes more than half of its profits in Asia, and its regional pivot is centred around China's Pearl River Delta region with billions in investment commitments and plans to bolster its retail and wealth management business.

Its customer base for retail banking and wealth management in mainland China had expanded by more than 70 per cent so far this year, it said.

HSBC's common equity tier 1 ratio – a measure of financial strength – was 14.6 per cent at the end of September, slightly lower than 14.7 per cent at end-June this year, but in-line with analyst expectations.

The ratio is set to increase in the medium term, as the bank repatriates about $8-billion stuck at its U.S. subsidiary, following approval last year from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

HSBC posted a 5 per cent drop in adjusted revenue in fixed income, currencies and commodities business during the quarter. Some of its European rivals such as Barclays saw the same business fall by more than 20 per cent in the period.

HSBC Hong Kong shares were up 0.1 per cent, while the broader Hong Kong stock index was down 0.1 per cent.