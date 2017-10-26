 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Deutsche Boerse CEO Kengeter to step down amid insider trading investigation

Deutsche Boerse CEO Kengeter to step down amid insider trading investigation

This file photo taken on May 17, 2017 shows Carsten Kengeter, CEO of German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse, addressing shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Frankfurt.

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

BERLIN
The Associated Press

The chief executive of Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has decided to step down amid an investigation of suspected insider trading.

Deutsche Boerse said Carsten Kengeter told its supervisory board Thursday that he wants to leave the job Dec. 31 "in order to allow the company to focus its energy back onto clients, business and growth and to avoid further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation."

The investigation involves purchases of the company's own shares made by Kengeter on Dec. 14, 2015 as part of the company's executive pay program. About two months later, Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange announced plans for a merger — plans that were later blocked by the European Union, but pushed up shares at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Kengeter and the company denied wrongdoing.

Vaping profits boom as Big Tobacco pivots (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨