The Globe and Mail

Equifax says 15.2 million U.K. records exposed in cyberbreach

This file photo shows Equifax offices in Atlanta.

Mike Stewart/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

John McCrank
New York
Reuters

U.S.-based credit reporting agency Equifax Inc said on Tuesday that the massive cyber attack it disclosed in September compromised the sensitive personal details of nearly 700,000 consumers in the United Kingdom.

Equifax said that 15.2 million UK records dating from 2011 to 2016 were exposed in the incident, which affected 145.5 million people overall, but that 14.5 million of the exposed UK records did not contain information that put consumers at risk.

