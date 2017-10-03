 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

EU, Canada settle beef-hormone dispute at WTO

EU, Canada settle beef-hormone dispute at WTO

Staff members walk past a statue entitled "Peace" made in 1925 by Swiss artist Luc Jaggi at the entrance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Robin Pomeroy
GENEVA
Reuters

The European Union and Canada have settled a 21-year-old dispute over hormone-treated meat, they said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Tuesday.

The settlement was facilitated by a liberalization of trade under their Comprehensive Economic and Free Trade Agreement (CETA) which came into force on Sept. 21, they said.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Video: Will robo-advisers really put advisors out of business?
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.