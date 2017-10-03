EU, Canada settle beef-hormone dispute at WTO

The European Union and Canada have settled a 21-year-old dispute over hormone-treated meat, they said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Tuesday.
The settlement was facilitated by a liberalization of trade under their Comprehensive Economic and Free Trade Agreement (CETA) which came into force on Sept. 21, they said.
More to come.
