Bombardier under pressure as France backs looming Siemens, Alstom rail tie-up

The French government is throwing its weight behind a merger of the Siemens AG and Alstom SA train operations, a deal that would put enormous pressure on rival Bombardier Inc.

France controls 19.9 per cent of Alstom, and media reports Tuesday said the government has approved the deal, which could be unveiled in the next few hours.

The two train makers confirmed last week that they were in preliminary talks to combine their transportation divisions. If the merger goes ahead, the new company, likely to be called Siemens-Alstom, would be the world's second-largest train company, after China's CCRC.

The merger would significantly narrow the strategic options of Bombardier Transportation (BT), as Bombardier's rail division is called. Siemens and Bombardier had been in talks about combining their rail businesses.

BT, which is based in Berlin, declined to comment on Tuesday about the Siemens-Alstom deal and how it would affect the Canadian train maker.

BT insiders have said that competition from the new breed of Chinese train giants, which intend to become strong competitors in the European and North American markets, would force industry-wide consolidation among the French, German, Italian and Japanese train companies, a process that has already started. In 2015, Hitachi of Japan bought Italy's AnsaldoBreda, the maker of Italy's new generation of Bombardier-engineered high-speed trains.

It wasn't immediately clear why Siemens wanted to forge a deal with Alstom instead of BT, though Siemens and BT had significant overlap, raising the likelihood of asset sales and job cut that would not have pleased the French government or the workers' unions.

BT is 70 per cent owned by Bombardier and 30 per cent by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which invested $1.5-billion (U.S.) into BT in 2015 as Bombardier was struggling to raise money to finance its slow-selling C Series jet, a competitor to the smaller jets made by Airbus and Boeing.

Siemens reportedly would own slightly more than 50 per cent of the enlarged rail company, various report said. Alstom intends to pay a special dividend to shareholders if the deal goes through. Alstom's boss, Henri-Poupart Lafarge, would be CEO of the new company.

The merged company would have annual sales of about €16-billion ($18.8-billion U.S.). Siemens is best known as the maker of Germany's ICE high-speed intercity trains while Alstom makes the high-speed TGV trains that are a source of great French pride. Siemens is also a strong player in signalling systems.

Bombardier also makes high-speed trains but is better known for its commuter and light-rail trains.

Alstom shares were down slightly in Paris trading. Siemens shares were flat. Both companies have seen substantial rises in their prices over the last year.