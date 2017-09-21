L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt was world’s richest woman

Liliane Bettencourt, the French heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics fortune and a family legacy of fascist associations, whose final years were vexed by allegations that she had fallen under the sway of a younger man and given him $1.4-billion, died Wednesday. She was 94.

Her death was confirmed by Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and chief executive of L'Oréal Group, on the company's website. A spokeswoman did not know where Ms. Bettencourt died.

L'affaire Bettencourt had captivated France since 2007, when a daughter's lawsuit charged that Ms. Bettencourt, ranked as the richest woman in the world, had been bamboozled by a society photographer 25 years her junior for cash, annuities, fine art and, it seemed, an island in the Seychelles. The complaint challenged her mother's competency and led to criminal charges against the man, who was portrayed as a gigolo.

Story continues below advertisement

Accused of abus de faiblesse, or exploiting the old woman's frailty, the photographer, François-Marie Banier, was bombarded at a trial in early 2015 by the testimony of maids, butlers, doctors and others who called him the dominating manipulator of an overmedicated, disoriented woman. They said he chose Ms. Bettencourt's lipstick and clothing, monitored her appointments and once suggested that she adopt him.

Deaf and afflicted with dementia, Ms. Bettencourt did not attend the trial. But her daughter and court-appointed guardian, Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers, told the court in Bordeaux: "The strategy of Mr. Banier was not just to divide and conquer. It was to break and conquer. To break our family. It was programmed destruction."

Mr. Banier, who faced up to three years in prison, vehemently denied the daughter's accusations and brushed off the retainers' criticisms with literary references to Molière and a play by Jean Genet about maids plotting against a rich employer. "These are people who take revenge for a life they don't have," he said.

In May, 2015, a court in the southwestern city of Bordeaux convicted Mr. Banier of "abuse of weakness" and money laundering and sentenced him to three years in prison, of which six months were suspended. He was also ordered to pay 158-million euros, or $173-million (U.S.), in damages and a fine equivalent to about $418,000 (U.S.).

In 2010, the family soap opera also exploded into a government scandal after tape recordings secretly made by the dowager's butler, and accusations by a former family accountant, suggested that Ms. Bettencourt had kept $98-million (U.S.) in secret Swiss bank accounts, evaded taxes, given envelopes of cash to cabinet ministers and made illegal campaign contributions to Nicolas Sarkozy shortly before his election to the French presidency in 2007.

Mr. Sarkozy denied any improprieties, but lost the presidency to the Socialist François Hollande in 2012. Mr. Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation, but in 2013, the inquiry was dropped.

Ms. Bettencourt had long tried to live down the stains of anti-Semitic activities and Nazi associations by her father and husband before and during the Second World War: a well-documented record of propaganda writings and material support for fascist groups, some of whose followers found refuge after the war at L'Oréal.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Regal, extroverted, a tireless socialite who loved balls and dinner parties, jewels and haute couture, Ms. Bettencourt was ranked by Forbes this year as the richest woman in the world, putting her net at $39.5-billion (U.S.). She was the majority shareholder of L'Oréal, the world's largest, most powerful cosmetics company.

She was the only child of Eugène Schueller, a chemist, who, in the kitchen of his Paris apartment in 1907, created a hair dye he called Auréale. His business, renamed L'Oréal in 1939, acquired Lancôme, Maybelline, Helena Rubinstein, Giorgio Armani and other brands, creating a giant that employs more than 77,000 people in 130 countries, had revenues of almost $26-billion (U.S.) in 2016 and is a prestigious economic engine for France.

Liliane grew up in a cocoon of privilege and secrets. Her father was a Nazi sympathizer who acquired property taken from Jews in Germany, supported a French fascist group in the 1930s that met at L'Oréal's Paris headquarters, and founded a wartime movement against Bolshevism, Judaism and the Freemasons. He was spared from prosecution as a collaborationist by the intervention of political allies, including his future son-in-law, who claimed he had joined the Resistance and saved Jews.

In 1950, Liliane Schueller married André Bettencourt, the scion of an old Norman Roman Catholic family. He had been an anti-Semitic propagandist early in the war – a role hidden most of his life behind the sanitizing record of his Resistance exploits late in the war. For these, he was awarded the Croix de Guerre, made a Chevalier of the Legion of Honour and promoted as a war hero in a political career that lofted him to prominence as a cabinet minister in several governments.

Eugène Schueller died in 1957, leaving his daughter billions and his controlling interest in L'Oréal. She became a director, but took a largely passive role as her father's successors expanded the company around the world, ballooning the value of her holdings.

She lived in great opulence. Her principal home, an Art Moderne mansion behind cream walls and towering pines in the exclusive Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, was filled with antique treasures and paintings by Monet, Matisse, Picasso and Mondrian. She owned properties in many countries, yachts in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, and an island in the Seychelles.

Story continues below advertisement

Her largesse was legendary. She gave millions to education, medical research, humanitarian projects, museums and the arts. She and her husband, who died in 2007, had long supported France's conservative governments, and her soirees were a swirl of France's social and political beau monde.

Liliane Henriette Charlotte Schueller was born in Paris on Oct. 21, 1922, to Eugène Schueller and the former Louise Madeleine Berthe Doncieux. Her father, a chemist, had founded his company in 1909. His innovative dye had been a sensation: At a time when women could colour their hair only black or red with natural dyes, it was one of the first stable synthetics to produce a range of subtle tints.

Liliane grew up with servants and tutors, a flow of VIPs through her spacious apartment on the Left Bank, Rolls-Royces and a sumptuous home overlooking the Brittany coast. Her mother died when she was 5, but her father took her along to his office on the Rue Royale and to his factories. At 15, she dabbled in an apprenticeship, learning to mix cosmetics and label bottles, but never seriously worked.

Her marriage to André Bettencourt added political lustre to the family. Between 1954 and 1973, he served in the Cabinets of Pierre Mendez-France, Charles de Gaulle and Georges Pompidou, and in 1986 was considered for prime minister by President François Mitterrand. He later joined L'Oréal and eventually became deputy chairman.

But he resigned in 1994 after exposes revealed that early in the war he had joined a fascist group called La Cagoule (the Cowl), and had written 60 anti-Semitic articles for La Terre Française, a Nazi organ. He admitted writing them and voiced regret, citing "errors of youth." He said he had tried to rectify his mistakes by joining the Resistance.

It also emerged that Liliane's father, besides backing La Cagoule in the 1930s, had founded the anti-Semitic Revolutionary Social Movement during the war and acquired property in Karlsruhe, Germany, that had been seized from Jews sent to Auschwitz in 1938, according to a lawsuit by descendants of the original owners. It eventually became L'Oréal's headquarters in Germany.

Liliane and André Bettencourt's only child, Françoise, was born in 1953 and raised a Catholic. Unlike her mother, she was an intellectual, a pianist and author. She married Jean-Pierre Meyers, the grandson of a rabbi killed at Auschwitz, and adopted her husband's religion and raised her sons in Judaism.

After her father's death in 2007, Ms. Bettencourt-Meyers filed a criminal complaint alleging that Mr. Banier, a 60-year-old photographer, had manipulated her mother for lavish gain.

In October, 2011, a judge ordered Ms. Bettencourt placed under her daughter's guardianship after a medical evaluation found she had dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Under the decision, Ms. Bettencourt's assets, including more than 30 per cent of the voting shares of L'Oréal, were placed in a trust controlled by her daughter, while her grandson, Jean-Victor Meyers, was named to guard her health and personal affairs. In 2012, Ms. Bettencourt gave up her seat on L'Oréal's board of directors and her grandson was appointed to the board.

Ms. Bettencourt leaves her daughter and Mr. Meyers as well as by another grandson.