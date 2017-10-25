Swedish prosecutor appeals acquittal of Bombardier employee accused of bribery

Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday appealed a court ruling earlier in October that an employee at Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier was innocent of bribery, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
The 37-year-old Russian man was arrested in March on suspicion that he together with several others at Bombardier had bribed an Azerbaijani official to secure a contract worth around $340-million.
On Oct. 11, a Swedish district court said prosecutors had not proved that the charged person had promised or offered an inappropriate benefit.
