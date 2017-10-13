Uber files appeal to overturn London licence loss

Uber submitted a court appeal on Friday to overturn a decision by London's transport regulator stripping the taxi app of its operating licence in one of its most important foreign markets.

Transport for London (TfL) shocked the Silicon Valley firm last month by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, citing its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

"While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London," an Uber spokesman said on Friday.

"As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right."

New global Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi met TfL Commissioner Mike Brown for talks earlier this month, which both sides said were "constructive" as the $70-billion firm tries to repair its relationship with the regulator.

The appeal was submitted to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday in the first stage of a legal process which could take months or years to reach a conclusion.

A hearing is likely to take place on Dec. 11, a spokesman at Britain's Judicial Office told Reuters.

Uber's 40,000 drivers in the British capital will be able to continue operating until the appeals process is exhausted.