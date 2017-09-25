Unilever to buy Carver Korea for $2.7-billion

Unilever has agreed to buy cosmetics firm Carver Korea for €2.27-billion ($2.71-billion) from Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital and the company's founder as it expands its beauty and personal care business.
The Anglo-Dutch company announced the deal on Monday, saying Carver was the fastest-growing skincare business in South Korea, through sales of its A.H.C brand.
Unilever said the range includes "Eye Cream for Face", along with essences, toners, moisturizers, masks, and sun protection.
Bain and Goldman Sachs jointly bought a roughly 60 per cent majority stake in Carver for around $500-million last year, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Carver Korea, Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs were not available for immediate comment.
