Europe's new rail giant

John Sopinski
The deal between former arch-rivals Siemens AG and Alstom SA to merge their rail businesses creates a European transportation giant aimed at countering competition from China. Siemens will transfer its business making train and transit cars and signalling equipment to Alstom in exchange for a 50-per-cent stake in the enlarged company. Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, there had been speculation that Siemens could link up with Canada's Bombardier
