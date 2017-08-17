 Skip to main content

Brazil to ask for WTO panel on Bombardier C Series subsidies

A Bombardier CS300 C Series aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier Inc., lands after a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015.

Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

BRASILIA
Reuters

Brazil will ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday to set up a dispute settlement panel to rule on its complaint that Canada is subsidizing the CSeries planes made by Bombardier Inc, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday that Brazil estimates the C Series aircraft received an estimated $3-billion in federal, provincial and local subsidies.

The Bombardier planes compete with the E195 aircraft made by Brazil's Embraer SA.

