United Tech nears $20-billion deal to buy Rockwell Collins: report

United Tech is looking to buy Rockwell Collins for more than $20-billion, according to WSJ.

Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Reuters

United Technologies Corp, which makes Pratt and Whitney engines and Otis Elevators, is nearing a deal to buy aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc for more than $20-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a per-share price for Rockwell of $140 or less and could come to an agreement as soon as this weekend, the WSJ said.

More to come.

