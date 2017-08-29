United Tech nears $20-billion deal to buy Rockwell Collins: report

United Technologies Corp, which makes Pratt and Whitney engines and Otis Elevators, is nearing a deal to buy aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc for more than $20-billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The companies are discussing a per-share price for Rockwell of $140 or less and could come to an agreement as soon as this weekend, the WSJ said.
More to come.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨