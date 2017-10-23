Aetna selling U.S. life and disability unit for $1.45-billion

Property and casualty insurer Hartford Financial said it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc's U.S. group life and disability unit for $1.45-billion in cash to boost its insurance portfolio and build out its digital technology platform.
Aetna's group life and disability insurance unit had premiums of about $2-billion in 2016.
Hartford will get access to Aetna's digital assets, including an integrated absence management platform, the company said on Monday.
Aetna will use the proceeds of the sale to enhance the company's customer experience, share repurchases and repayment of debt, among others.
The deal, which is expected to close in early November, will add to Hartford's earnings in 2018, the company said.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨