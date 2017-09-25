AIG to restructure into three new units, marking CEO’s first big move

American International Group Inc said on Monday it will reorganize into three new business units and will no longer have separate commercial and consumer units, marking the first significant move by new Chief Executive Brian Duperreault.

Under the new structure, AIG will have a general insurance unit, a life and retirement unit and a standalone technology unit. Two of those businesses will be led by longtime Duperreault colleagues whom he recruited to AIG in July.

The shakeup marks Duperreault's first major action after taking the helm of the company in May after former CEO Peter Hancock stepped down, citing a lack of confidence from the board and investors.

Widely seen as a turnaround expert, 70-year-old Duperreault has said he wants to grow AIG's businesses. AIG's stock has underperformed rivals and the broader market for nearly a decade.

Peter Zaffino, former head of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc's brokerage business, whom Duperreault previously named as AIG's chief operating officer, will be CEO of AIG's general insurance unit.

The new life and retirement unit will be headed by Kevin Hogan, who has a long AIG history and most recently ran the insurer's consumer insurance unit.

Seraina Macia, former head of Hamilton USA, the North American arm of Duperreault's former company, Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd, will be CEO of the technology unit, AIG said.

AIG agreed to buy Hamilton USA for $110-million in May.

Rob Schimek, CEO of AIG's commercial unit, will leave the company at the end of October, AIG said.

The restructuring "better aligns with how investors actually prefer to analyze AIG," said Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields.

AIG said it expects its year-end financial reporting to reflect the new structure, which will also be aligned with its incentive and performance management plans.

The reorganization comes as the insurer is trying to convince U.S. regulators to shed its "systemically important financial institution" label, which triggers stricter oversight and greater capital requirements.

AIG received the label after it received $182-billion in a government bailout during the financial crisis.

Since the crisis, AIG has sold dozens of businesses, including two Asian life insurance operations and one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing businesses.

It recently sold a mortgage-insurance unit. It remains the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada.