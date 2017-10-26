Alphabet revenue rises on mobile advertising growth

Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 24 per cent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by robust mobile advertising.

The company's net income rose to $6.73-billion, or $9.57 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.06-billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue rose to $27.77-billion from $22.45-billion.