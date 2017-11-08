AT&T says timing of Time Warner acquisition now uncertain

The timing of AT&T Inc's closure of its acquisition of Time Warner is now uncertain, Chief Financial officer John Stephens said on Wednesday as the wireless carrier awaits approval from the U.S Department of Justice.
The $85.4-billion (£65.1 billion) deal, unveiled in October 2016, is opposed by an array of consumer groups and competitors on the grounds that it would give AT&T too much power over the media it would carry on its own network.
