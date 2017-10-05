 Skip to main content

Boeing plane deliveries rise on higher demand

Boeing plane deliveries rise on higher demand

A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington.

DAVID RYDER/UNITED STATES

Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee
Bengaluru
Reuters

Boeing Co said on Thursday its deliveries rose 7.4 per cent in the third quarter, helped by higher demand for its single-aisle 737 jetliners.

Total number of planes delivered in the quarter rose to 202 from 188 a year earlier, the world's biggest planemaker said in a statement.

Boeing delivered 145 of its 737s in the quarter, up from 120 a year earlier.

However, deliveries of 787 Dreamliners fell to 35 from 36, while deliveries of 777 planes fell to 16 from 22.

The company said it delivered a total of 554 planes since the beginning of the year and expects to deliver 760 to 765 for the year.

Boeing also said it had 127 new orders for the third quarter.

