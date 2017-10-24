Caterpillar blows past Wall Street estimates, share rise

Caterpillar Inc. smashed Wall Street's profit and sales estimates, driven by robust demand for its construction equipment in North America and China, and raised its full-year forecasts, sending its shares up 6 per cent.

Sales surged across all of the company's key businesses in the third quarter, including construction in China, on-shore oil and gas in North America and increased capital investments by mining customers.

Caterpillar said it now expects 2017 sales and revenue of $44-billion, up from its earlier forecast of $42-billion to $44-billion.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $6.25 a share, up from the $5.00 it had previously forecast.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.06-billion, or $1.77 a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $283-million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.95 a share, compared with 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $11.41-billion.

Caterpillar's shares were up 6.84 per cent at $140.69 in premarket trading.