Coke’s North American sales fuel market share gains over Pepsi

Coca-Cola Co's quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts' estimates, helped by a 3 per cent rise in North American sales as it gains market share over arch rival PepsiCo Inc.
The company sold more Sprite, teas and coffees during the quarter, offsetting a dip in Diet Coke sales.
In contrast, PepsiCo reported a drop in quarterly beverage sales in North America for the first time in two years, hit by weak demand for Gatorade and marketing missteps.
"Coca-Cola is clearly gaining share as evidenced by the very wide performance gap between itself and PepsiCo," RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note.
Analysts have attributed Coca-Cola's market share gains to its franchising initiatives and a more aggressive push to sell juices, teas and vitamin water.
Its recent acquisitions in the non-soda category include salty mineral water brand Topo Chico, Honest Tea and Unilever's AdeS soy-based beverages.
Beverage makers have been hit by consumers opting for healthier drinks, particularly in the United States, and growing pressure from health experts who have blamed sugary drinks for a rise in obesity.
Refranchising bottling operations has helped Coca-Cola eliminate costs of operating a low-margin business and gives it a more predictable revenue stream.
Cost of goods sold fell 18 per cent in the quarter, and general and selling expenses dropped 20 per cent.
Net income attributable to Coca-Cola's shareholders rose to $1.45-billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.05-billion, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 50 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 14.6 per cent to $9.08-billion as the company refranchised some bottling operations, but beat the average estimate of $8.72-billion.
Coca-Cola's shares, which have risen 11.3 per cent this year, were little changed in premarket trading on Wednesday.
