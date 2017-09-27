Detroit Three to be outpaced by foreign auto makers, Tesla: IHS

North American vehicle production by the unionized Detroit Three auto makers will fall behind the combined North American output of Tesla Inc. and auto makers from Europe and Asia for the first time this year, IHS Markit forecast on Wednesday.

In 2017, the Detroit Three could build 8.6 million vehicles in North America, while Tesla and foreign auto makers build 8.7 million, IHS Markit analyst Joe Langley said on Wednesday. By 2024, the gap will widen, with Asian and European auto makers and Tesla combining to build about 9.8 million vehicles in North America. General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and the North American operations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will combine to build 8.1 million vehicles, down 6 per cent from this year.

Mexico is on track to increase its share of North American vehicle production, Mr. Langley said, moving to 4.5 million vehicles a year by 2024 from about four million vehicles currently.

The milestone for the growth of Tesla and foreign auto makers in North America comes as the Trump administration is pushing to limit imports of vehicles from Mexico in negotiations to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement.

The declining share of North American vehicle production for the Detroit auto makers also challenges U.S. and Canadian unions that represent their workers.

Canadian workers are on strike at a GM factory in Ontario to protest the auto maker's decision to cut jobs and move to Mexico some production of sport utility models built there.