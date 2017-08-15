 Skip to main content

Donald Trump attacks CEOs who left manufacturing jobs council

This file photo taken on August 12, 2017 shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to the press about protests in Charlottesville at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is blasting the CEOs who resigned from his manufacturing jobs council in the wake of the violence stemming from a white supremacist rally this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of one counter-protester.

The president says on Twitter, "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, announced his resignation Tuesday, a day after a raft of departures by CEOs heading large U.S. corporations.

Read more: Bolting from Team Trump: Merck's boss joins a growing list of executives who have quit White House advisory posts

The heads of pharmaceutical giant Merck, the sports gear company Under Armour and the tech firm Intel decided to leave the advisory council. Trump initially criticized the violence on many sides, rather than singling out the white supremacists. The president on Monday later said condemned groups tied to racism.

Trump has not said if who will join his council as replacements.

Video: Foxconn announces manufacturing plant in Wisconsin (Reuters)
