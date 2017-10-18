EBay shares fall as adjusted-profit forecast disappoints

EBay Inc forecast current-quarter adjusted profit that was largely below analysts' estimates as the company continues to ramp up spending to tweak its e-commerce platforms.

The company's shares fell 4.4 per cent to $36.3 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

EBay forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of between 57 cents to 59 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Story continues below advertisement

EBay also reported 168 million active buyers in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of 171 million, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

The company is investing heavily to revamp its platform as it seeks to woo shoppers amid stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc.

EBay's net income rose to $523-million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $413-million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.7 per cent to $2.41-billion, edging past analysts' estimate of $2.37-billion.

Excluding one-time items, eBay earned 48 cents per share, in line with analysts estimates.