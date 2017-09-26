 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Equifax CEO Richard Smith exits following massive data breach

Equifax CEO Richard Smith exits following massive data breach

In this May 30, 2007, photo Equifax CEO Richard Smith poses for a photo at the Equifax headquarters in Atlanta.

Joey Ivansco/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Reuters

Equifax Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith will retire following a massive data breach at the credit reporting firm that exposed personal details of up to 143 million U.S. consumers.

The announcement comes a week before Smith was expected to testify before a Senate Banking Committee about the cyber attack. Equifax disclosed earlier this month that hackers had access to its systems between mid-May and July, in one of the largest data breaches in the United States.

Shares of Equifax were down 2.1 per cent at $103.00 early on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

"At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward," Smith said in a statement.

Smith's resignation puts him among a small number of CEOs to lose their jobs due to a cyber breach, including the head of Target Corp following a 2013 credit card hack. In both cases the companies were unable to shake scrutiny that focused as much on their public response as the breach itself.

Equifax's shares have fallen more than 30 per cent since the disclosure of the breach amid mounting criticism from lawmakers, regulators and consumers about the hack and the company's response to it.

Carrick talks money: What Canadians need to know about the Equifax breach
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.