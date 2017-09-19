FedEx’s quarterly profit falls on cyberattack, hurricane

Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Tuesday a June cyber attack on its Dutch unit slashed $300-million from its quarterly profit, and the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

The company said the cyber attack slashed 79 cents per share from its profit – nearly 40 times the 2 cents per share caused by deadly Hurricane Harvey, which brought catastrophic flooding to southeastern Texas.

FedEx joins a string of companies that reported big drops in earnings due to the NotPetya virus, which hit on June 29, crippling Ukraine businesses before spreading worldwide to shut down shipping ports, factories and corporate offices.

"The impact of the cyberattack on TNT Express and lower-than-expected results at FedEx Ground reduced our first-quarter earnings," said FedEx Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf. "We are currently executing plans to mitigate the full-year impact of these issues."

Shares of the Memphis-based company, often considered a bellwether for the U.S. economy as are those of rival United Parcel Service Inc, dipped more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading.

FedEx reported net income for its fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31 of $596-million or $2.19 per share, down more than 16 per cent from the year-ago $715-million or $2.65 per share.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $2.51. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $3.09.

Excluding the impact of the cyber attack and Hurricane Harvey, FedEx said it would have posted EPS of $3.32, above analysts' expectations.

Most services of the Dutch TNT Express unit resumed during the quarter and systems had been restored, but TNT Express volume, revenue and profit still remained below pre-attack levels, the company said.

FedEx did not have insurance in place that covered the impact from the cyber attack.

FedEx also said higher shipping rates across its operating units were more than offset by the cyber attack, costs related to the integration of its TNT unit, higher costs at its FedEx ground, and a higher tax rate.

The company's operating margin fell to 7.3 per cent from 8.6 per cent.

FedEx lowered its forecast for fiscal 2018 earnings per diluted share to a range of $11.05 to $11.85, from a previous range of $12.45 to $13.25. Analysts forecast earnings of $13.01 per share for the full year.

Overall revenue rose to $15.3-billion from $14.7-billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected 15.35 billion.

FedEx said on Monday it will increase its Express, Ground, and Home Delivery shipping rates by an average of 4.9 per cent on Jan. 1.

FedEx and UPS usually unveil price increases for the coming year around this time.