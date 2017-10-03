Fed’s Powell ‘confident’ regulators can ease Volcker Rule

A Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he was "confident" U.S. financial regulators would reach an agreement to significantly reduce the burden of the so-called "Volcker Rule" banning banks from speculating with their own money.
The rule, which banks say is too burdensome and vague, can only be re-written jointly by five U.S. regulatory agencies, making the process for revising the rule more complicated than others drawn up in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"I'm confident we will get to a five-agency rule on Volcker," Jerome Powell told a Reuters Summit in Washington, adding this would apply to both small and bigger banks. "I'm not saying it's going to be quick or easy."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨