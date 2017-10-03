Fed’s Powell ‘confident’ regulators can ease Volcker Rule

A Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he was "confident" U.S. financial regulators would reach an agreement to significantly reduce the burden of the so-called "Volcker Rule" banning banks from speculating with their own money.

The rule, which banks say is too burdensome and vague, can only be re-written jointly by five U.S. regulatory agencies, making the process for revising the rule more complicated than others drawn up in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

"I'm confident we will get to a five-agency rule on Volcker," Jerome Powell told a Reuters Summit in Washington, adding this would apply to both small and bigger banks. "I'm not saying it's going to be quick or easy."