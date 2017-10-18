Ford recalling around 1.3 million vehicles for possible door safety issue

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would recall about 1.3 million 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks in North America to add water shields to side door latches at a cost of $267-million.

The No.2 U.S. automaker said the safety recall is due to a frozen door latch or a bent or kinked actuation cable in the affected vehicles, that may result in a door not opening or closing.

A Ford spokeswoman said customers would be notified next month but did not have a timetable for when parts will be available. Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair door latch cables if needed.

Ford has now recalled more than 5 million vehicles for varying door latch-related issues since 2016, but the company said the issue in the new recall is different from prior ones.

Ford said the cost of the new recall would be reflected in its fourth-quarter results. Ford said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85‍​ per share.

The company said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue but said because of the fault, the door may appear closed, increasing the risk of the door opening while driving.

Ford has previously disclosed plans to spend $935-million on other recalls announced since August 2016.

In March, Ford said it would spend $295-million to recall 211,000 vehicles in North America to replace potentially faulty side door latches and 230,000 vehicles for under-hood fire risks.

Ford previously recalled nearly 4 million vehicles for door latch issues in six separate recalls since 2014, including 2.4 million vehicles recalled in August 2016.

In September 2016, Ford said it was taking a $640-million charge for its expanded side-door latch recalls.

Ford shares fell 0.7 per cent to $12.19 in morning trading Wednesday.