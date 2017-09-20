General Mills profit misses on weak yogurt, cereal sales

General Mills Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales of its yogurts and cereals in North America.

The Cheerios cereal maker's shares fell 4.3 per cent to $53 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

General Mills said its U.S. yogurt sales recorded a double– digit drop as demand for Yoplait Greek and Yoplait Light products remained weak.

Net sales in its U.S. cereal operating unit fell 7 per cent, reflecting a reduction in customer inventory levels among other things.

U.S. packaged food makers, including General Mills, Conagra Brands Inc and Kellogg Co, have been facing falling demand as consumers increasingly prefer fresh, organic products over packaged and frozen food.

The sector is expected to come under renewed pressure with the entry of online giant Amazon.com Inc into the brick-and-mortar grocery stores business through its deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.

Net income attributable to General Mills fell to $404.7-million in the first quarter ended Aug. 27 from $409-million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings rose to 69 cents from 67 cents. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 71 cents per share.

The company's net sales fell 3.5 per cent to $3.77-billion.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share and sales of $3.79-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

