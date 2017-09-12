Goldman Sachs details $5-billion revenue growth plan

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday unveiled a growth plan that could add as much as $5-billion (£3.77 billion) in revenue for the bank annually.

The growth initiative, which is not dependent on an overall improvement in the market environment, can be realized in the next three years, Goldman president Harvey Schwartz said during a Barclays Group PLC financials conference in New York.Schwartz devoted significant time detailing growth priorities within the bank's fixed income business, which during the second quarter reported a 40 per cent drop in revenue.

These opportunities include courting a greater number of asset managers and banks to trade with the firm; expanding its footprint with corporate clients particularly in commodities and currencies; lending more to clients; and hiring more trading talent. These plans could add $1-billion in revenue to Goldman each year, Schwartz said.

Goldman also is focused on growing its lending portfolio across the firm, including its Marcus consumer loan and deposit platform, its corporate clients and its private wealth management clients.

Some analysts expressed hesitation that Goldman will be able to execute on these plans.

"Goldman's growth strategy is focused on penetrating new markets or client segments outside of the company's traditional strengths so we are somewhat sceptical of the management's ability to hit these revenue targets," KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl wrote in a note.