Home Depot profit beats expectations as hurricanes spur demand

Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, beat analysts' quarterly profit and sales estimates, as hurricanes Harvey and Irma boosted demand for emergency products and rebuilding materials.

The Dow component's shares, already up 23 per cent this year, were about 1 per cent higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Home improvement retailers benefit from the sale of emergency storm-related merchandise such as generators, batteries and flashlights during hurricanes as well as from demand for rebuilding materials in the aftermath.

Home Depot, which again raised its full-year forecasts, said hurricane-related sales added about $282-million to comparable sales in the third quarter.

Sales at home improvement retailers have also been boosted by the multiyear recovery in the U.S. housing market, which has been supported by steadily rising wages and low unemployment rates.

Sales at Home Depot's stores open for more than a year rose 7.9 per cent, above the average analyst estimate of 5.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 7.7 per cent, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 per cent.

Home Depot's net income rose to $2.17-billion, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $1.97-billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 8 per cent to $25.03-billion, helped by a 5 per cent jump in average ticket and as customer transactions rose 2.5 per cent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $24.55-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Home Depot raised its forecasts for the year ending January 2018, citing strength in the housing market and projected hurricane-recovery sales. The company said it now expects sales to grow 6.3 per cent and comparable sales increase of 6.5 per cent.

The company had previously forecast sales growth of 5.3 per cent and comparable sales to increase 5.5 per cent.

Home Depot also raised its profit forecast for the third time this year, raising it to $7.36 per share from its previous forecast of $7.29.