Investors await Trump pick for Fed head ahead of policy meeting

This week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting is shaping up to be an afterthought next to that other imminent Fed event of the week: U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of who will lead the central bank for the next four years.

With no policy changes expected from the Fed when its meeting ends on Wednesday, investors are instead awaiting the news of Mr. Trump's choice for Fed chair – and what it could mean for the direction of interest rates, and perhaps for the economy.

A senior administration official said Monday that Mr. Trump's leading candidate is Jerome (Jay) Powell. This official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss staffing deliberations, stressed that the decision isn't yet final. Another official said the announcement is planned for Thursday. Mr. Trump said last week in an interview that his decision had come down to two or three candidates. The finalists are thought to be Mr. Powell; Janet Yellen, the current Fed chair; and John Taylor, a Stanford University economist.

In Mr. Powell, Mr. Trump would be selecting a policy maker with a reputation as a moderate whose stand on interest-rate increases would likely deviate little from Ms. Yellen's cautious approach. Mr. Powell would, though, be expected to be marginally more favourable toward easing some of the stricter financial rules that were enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Mr. Trump has complained that those rules have been too restrictive.

On Wednesday, when the Fed issues a statement after its meeting ends, it's all but sure to keep rates unchanged. But it might issue a hint of what is widely expected: That it's likely to raise rates modestly at its next meeting in December for the third time this year. Another rate hike would reflect the economy's steady gains. It would also suggest that the Fed is confident that inflation will pick up and reach its 2-per-cent target rate relatively soon.

"Yellen and many of her colleagues believe that stronger economic growth will lead to higher wages and then higher inflation," said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at California State University's Martin Smith School of Business.

The problem with too-low inflation is that it can slow the economy by causing consumers to delay purchases if they think they can buy a product or service for a lower price later. And so far this year, inflation has actually been slowing. The trend that has raised doubts about whether, as the Fed has suggested, lower-than-optimal inflation reflects mainly temporary factors, such as a price war among cellphone service providers, or rather something more fundamental.

Last week, the government estimated that they economy grew at a solid 3-per-cent annual rate in the July to September quarter despite severe damage from two hurricanes. The economy has now posted two straight quarters of at least 3-per-cent annual growth – the strongest two-quarter stretch in three years.

And while job growth was disrupted in September by the hurricanes, the unemployment rate reached a 16-year low of 4.2 per cent.

Those factors, along with a stock market setting record highs, are thought to have put the Fed on a path to raise rates modestly later this year and thereby avoid having to tighten credit more aggressively later to prevent high inflation – something that would risk derailing the economy.

If Mr. Trump chooses Mr. Powell to succeed Ms. Yellen, most analysts expect the Fed's pace of rate hikes to remain gradual, with perhaps some possibility of a slight acceleration. Mr. Powell, who has been on the Fed board for five years, has been a reliable ally in Ms. Yellen's go-slow policy on rate increases.

Many conservative members of U.S. Congress had been pushing Mr. Trump to select Dr. Taylor, rather than Mr. Powell, for Fed chairman. Dr. Taylor, one of the country's leading academics in the area of Fed policy, would likely embrace a more "hawkish" approach – more inclined to raise rates to fight inflation than to keep rates low to support the job market. Dr. Taylor is the author of a widely cited policy rule that provides a mathematical formula for guiding rate decisions. By one version of that rule, rates would be at least double what they are now.

Ms. Yellen, who was selected as Fed chair by former president Barack Obama, has been an outspoken advocate for the stricter financial regulations that took effect in 2010 to prevent another crisis. If Mr. Powell proves more inclined to ease some of those regulations, he would have an ally on the board in Randal Quarles, a Trump nominee who has joined the board as its first vice-chairman for supervision, a position from which he can lead the effort to loosen regulations. The seven-member board has three other vacancies, thereby providing Mr. Trump with additional ways to put his imprint on the central bank.