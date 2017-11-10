 Skip to main content

J.C. Penney’s same-store sales come in above its estimates

A J.C. Penney store in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

J Pat Carter/AP

Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Bengaluru
Reuters

Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc reported same-store sales above its estimates, helped by an overhaul of women's apparel and higher demand for home goods and Sephora beauty products.

The retailer reported a 1.7 per cent increase in comparable sales, better than the 0.6-0.8 per cent rise it estimated last month.

Net loss widened to $128-million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 28, from $67-million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

