PayPal profit beats on higher mobile transaction volume

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in mobile payments volume.

The company's shares rose 4.3 per cent to $70.18 in extended trading after closing barely changed at $67.25.

San Jose, California-based PayPal has been expanding its services to gain advantage over rivals in the digital payments market, particularly in person-to-person payments, where competition has intensified.

PayPal's mobile payments volume jumped 54 per cent to about $40-billion, while total payments volume rose 30.5 per cent to $114.05-billion, in the third quarter.

The company forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 50 cents to 52 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $380-million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $323-million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PayPal, whose product portfolio includes Braintree, Venmo, One Touch and Xoom, added 218 million active customer accounts in the reported quarter, up 13.5 per cent from a year earlier.