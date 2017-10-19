PayPal profit beats on higher mobile transaction volume

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in mobile payments volume.
The company's shares rose 4.3 per cent to $70.18 in extended trading after closing barely changed at $67.25.
San Jose, California-based PayPal has been expanding its services to gain advantage over rivals in the digital payments market, particularly in person-to-person payments, where competition has intensified.
PayPal's mobile payments volume jumped 54 per cent to about $40-billion, while total payments volume rose 30.5 per cent to $114.05-billion, in the third quarter.
The company forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 50 cents to 52 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $380-million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $323-million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 46 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
PayPal, whose product portfolio includes Braintree, Venmo, One Touch and Xoom, added 218 million active customer accounts in the reported quarter, up 13.5 per cent from a year earlier.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨