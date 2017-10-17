Petroleum, food boost U.S. import prices in September

U.S. import prices for September recorded their biggest increase in more than a year amid rising petroleum and food costs, but underlying imported inflation remained modest.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday that import prices jumped 0.7 per cent last month, the biggest gain since June 2016, after an unrevised 0.6 per cent rise in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices increasing 0.5 per cent in September.
In the 12 months through September, import prices climbed 2.7 per cent after advancing 2.1 per cent in August. The year-on-year rise in import prices peaked at 4.7 per cent in February, which was the biggest advance in five years.
