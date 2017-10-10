Pfizer mulling sale of consumer health care business

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was reviewing options for its consumer health care business, including a full or partial separation of the unit.

Pfizer said the consumer health care business, which had about $3.4-billion (2.58 billion pounds)in revenue in 2016, was "distinct enough" from its core business that there could potential for it to be more valuable outside the company.

Pfizer's consumer health care business includes brands such as ChapStick. The company's shares were up about 1 per cent at $36.50 in premarket trading.

The company said any decision related to the options would be made during 2018.

Pfizer said it hired Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC as financial advisers for the review.