Pfizer’s quarterly profit more than doubles

In this file photo, a pedestrian walks past the Pfizer world headquarters in New York.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

Reuters

Pfizer Inc's third-quarter profit more than doubled, while revenue remained largely flat.

The largest U.S. drug maker posted net income of $2.84-billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.36-billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $13.17-billion from $13.05-billion.

