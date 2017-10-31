Pfizer’s quarterly profit more than doubles

Pfizer Inc's third-quarter profit more than doubled, while revenue remained largely flat.
The largest U.S. drug maker posted net income of $2.84-billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $1.36-billion, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $13.17-billion from $13.05-billion.
